S.Korea reports 43,759 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 13:44, October 25, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- South Korea reported 43,759 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 25,355,350, the health authorities said Tuesday.

The daily caseload was up from 14,302 in the previous day and higher than 33,223 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 27,264.

Among the new cases, 71 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 69,353.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 225, down one from the previous day.

Seventeen more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 29,017. The total fatality rate was 0.11 percent.

