Chinese mainland reports 173 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:10, October 24, 2022
BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 173 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Monday.
Altogether 751 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 311 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, said the commission in its report.
The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 248,573 on the Chinese mainland as of Sunday.
Sunday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.
