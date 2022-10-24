Chinese mainland reports 173 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:10, October 24, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 173 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Monday.

Altogether 751 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 311 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, said the commission in its report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 248,573 on the Chinese mainland as of Sunday.

Sunday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Hongyu)