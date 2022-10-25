Lao gov't urges public to get COVID-19 booster shots to prevent further outbreak

VIENTIANE, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Lao Health Ministry called on people to get a booster shot of COVID-19 to strengthen their immunity as there is a high risk of a further outbreak.

Head of the Vaccine Preventable Disease Division under the ministry Kongxay Phounphenghack told a press conference in the Lao capital Vientiane on Monday that many people are reluctant to have a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine because they believe it is unnecessary.

However, a booster vaccination offers significant added protection against the virus, he added.

The health authorities are warning everyone in Laos to be alert as there is a high risk of a further outbreak, given that a large number of Lao workers are returning from other countries, where COVID-19 infections are spiraling.

Statistics show that at least 15 percent of returning workers are carrying the virus. This poses the threat of a widespread outbreak in Laos, said Kongxay.

The health authorities are expediting the vaccination program as Laos strives to prevent a further outbreak of the virus.

So far, over 5.9 million people, or 81 percent of the population, have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while more than 5.32 million people, or 72 percent of the population, had received two doses. But only 19 percent have had a third vaccination.

As of Monday, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Laos stood at 216,183 with 665 deaths.

Laos reported its first two confirmed COVID-19 cases on March 24, 2020.

