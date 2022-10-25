Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 205 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:28, October 25, 2022
BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 205 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.
Altogether 875 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 376 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Monday, said the commission in its report.
The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 248,949 on the Chinese mainland as of Monday.
Monday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- COVID-19 vaccines developed via multiple tech routes in China
- Aussie study highlights role of IgA antibodies in neutralizing COVID-19 virus
- Authorities call for continued COVID-19 measures in Europe amid renewed surge
- WHO says COVID-19 still an international health emergency
- Long COVID patients in U.S. Oregon endure economic blow: report
- Over 14.8 mln U.S. children infected with COVID-19
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.