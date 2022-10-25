Chinese mainland reports 205 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:28, October 25, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 205 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

Altogether 875 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 376 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Monday, said the commission in its report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 248,949 on the Chinese mainland as of Monday.

Monday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Du Mingming)