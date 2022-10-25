Malaysia reports 1,737 new COVID-19 infections, 3 new deaths
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Malaysia recorded 1,737 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the total tally to 4,883,796, according to the health ministry.
There were one new imported case and 1,736 more local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.
Three new deaths have been reported from the pandemic, taking the death toll to 36,447.
The ministry reported 2,118 new recoveries from COVID-19, bringing the total number of patients cured and discharged to 4,820,355 in the Southeast Asian country.
Currently there are 26,994 active cases, with 52 being held in intensive care and 19 in need of assisted breathing.
The country reported that 382 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Monday, and 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 percent are fully vaccinated with two doses, 49.8 percent have received the first booster dose and 1.6 percent have received the second booster dose.
