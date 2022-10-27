Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 193 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:58, October 27, 2022
BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 193 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Thursday.
Altogether 924 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 270 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, said the commission in its report.
The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 249,506 on the Chinese mainland as of Wednesday.
Wednesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.
