Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 214 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 13:20, October 28, 2022
BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 214 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Friday.
Altogether 1,123 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 270 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Thursday, said the commission in its report.
The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 249,776 on the Chinese mainland as of Thursday.
Thursday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.