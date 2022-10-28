Chinese mainland reports 214 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

October 28, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 214 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Friday.

Altogether 1,123 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 270 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Thursday, said the commission in its report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 249,776 on the Chinese mainland as of Thursday.

Thursday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.

