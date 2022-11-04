Chinese mainland reports 704 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 11:15, November 04, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 704 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Friday.

Altogether 3,167 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 324 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Thursday, said the commission in its daily report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 251,486 on the Chinese mainland as of Thursday.

Thursday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.

