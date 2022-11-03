Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 581 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:41, November 03, 2022
BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 581 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Thursday.
Altogether 2,669 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 271 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, said the commission in its daily report.
The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 251,162 on the Chinese mainland as of Wednesday.
Wednesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.
