North China's Hebei sees rising foreign trade in first nine months

Xinhua) 09:39, November 04, 2022

SHIJIAZHUANG, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Foreign trade in north China's Hebei Province increased 2.4 percent year on year to about 407.8 billion yuan (about 56.3 billion U.S. dollars) in the first three quarters of 2022, customs statistics showed.

Its exports totaled over 248.6 billion yuan, up 14 percent year on year, and imports hit around 159.1 billion yuan, down 11.6 percent, according to Shijiazhuang Customs.

Notably, the province's foreign trade with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations gained 32.3 percent year on year to approximately 52.9 billion yuan during the period.

From January to September, nearly 40 percent of Hebei's total exports were contributed by its mechanical and electrical products. The export volume of mechanical and electrical products grew by 20.3 percent year on year to about 93.5 billion yuan.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)