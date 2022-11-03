China's Anhui sees growing foreign trade in Jan.-Sept.

Xinhua) 16:01, November 03, 2022

HEFEI, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- East China's Anhui Province recorded robust foreign trade growth in the first three quarters of 2022, according to the local customs authority.

The province's goods trade value hit 566.29 billion yuan (about 78.14 billion U.S. dollars) from January to September, up 13.5 percent year on year.

Exports rose 20.3 percent year on year to 350 billion yuan, while imports increased 4.1 percent to 216.29 billion yuan, data from Hefei customs showed.

Trade between Anhui and the countries and regions along the Belt and Road soared to 153.54 billion yuan, up 20 percent compared with the same period in 2021. The volume of trade between the province and other members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership hit 150.91 billion yuan, up 14.2 percent year on year.

During the period, exports of Anhui's mechanical and electrical products expanded by 20.6 percent year on year to account for 62.1 percent of the province's total export volume. Its exports of high-tech products also registered growth.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)