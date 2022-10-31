China's Hubei Province sees foreign trade up 22.1 pct in Jan-Sept
WUHAN, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- Central China's Hubei Province saw foreign trade grow 22.1 percent year on year in the first three quarters of 2022, according to local customs.
Hubei's import and export value totaled 469.09 billion yuan (about 64.88 billion U.S. dollars) in the nine-month period, data from Wuhan customs showed.
The foreign trade value contributed by the province's private sectors reached 292.81 billion yuan, up 30.4 percent, accounting for 62.4 percent of the province's total.
During the period, the province's trade with its largest trading partner, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, topped 72.1 billion yuan, up 38.4 percent year on year.
Hubei's trade with other members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership rose 21.7 percent to 141.19 billion yuan, while its trade with countries along the Belt and Road reached 138.84 billion yuan, up 39.4 percent.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's foreign trade of goods up 9.9 pct in Jan.-Sept.
- L.A. expects stronger trade ties with China through China's import expo
- Chinese foreign trade companies gain confidence in Q3
- Overseas warehouses bring Chinese commodities to wider foreign markets
- China's foreign trade firms more upbeat in Q3: survey
- China confident of H2 foreign trade increase despite weak demand
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.