China's Hubei Province sees foreign trade up 22.1 pct in Jan-Sept

Xinhua) 10:27, October 31, 2022

WUHAN, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- Central China's Hubei Province saw foreign trade grow 22.1 percent year on year in the first three quarters of 2022, according to local customs.

Hubei's import and export value totaled 469.09 billion yuan (about 64.88 billion U.S. dollars) in the nine-month period, data from Wuhan customs showed.

The foreign trade value contributed by the province's private sectors reached 292.81 billion yuan, up 30.4 percent, accounting for 62.4 percent of the province's total.

During the period, the province's trade with its largest trading partner, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, topped 72.1 billion yuan, up 38.4 percent year on year.

Hubei's trade with other members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership rose 21.7 percent to 141.19 billion yuan, while its trade with countries along the Belt and Road reached 138.84 billion yuan, up 39.4 percent.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Du Mingming)