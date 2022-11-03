Sing the Chinese "Romeo and Juliet" in Yue Opera with artists in Shengzhou, E China's Zhejiang

"Moonlight reflected off the lake is cast on my shadow. It accompanies me all the way to Shan Creek." These lines were written by Chinese poet Li Bai over 1,000 years ago in Shengzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Today, Shengzhou, a prefecture-level city, is home to a wealth of intangible cultural heritage items with local characteristics, including Yue opera, Shengzhou snacks and bamboo weaving. These intangible cultural heritage items have become the city’s calling card, as well as valuable cultural assets for local people.

Century-old female troupe carries forward Yue opera

"Several pairs of birds are seen on a wintersweet tree in front of the study. The magpies chirp, heralding good news for Liang Shanbo."

These are the lyrics of Seeing Off over Eighteen Li, from the Yue opera masterpiece The Butterfly Lovers, which is based on the folktale of star-crossed lovers Liang Shanbo and Zhu Yingtai.

Two actresses from a local opera troupe were practicing the opera performance on a stage in Shijia'ao village, Ganlin town, Shengzhou city.

The Shijia'ao village female opera troupe dates back to the last century. In 1923, the first Yue opera class made up only of women was established in the village, opening a magnificent chapter in the development of Yue opera for the next 100 years.

Many of Shengzhou’s residents can sing Yue opera. Chen Xiaoliu, a member of the female opera troupe in Shijia'ao, grew up in an environment in which she would frequently hear other people sing these songs. Chen’s fondness for Yue opera prompted her to join the female opera troupe in Shijia'ao, performing in the village every week. Chen has dedicated herself to the graceful art form for decades, and now she has a bigger ambition.

"I hope that more people will fall in love with Yue opera and that audience all over the world can come to my hometown for the performances that I give," she said.

Chen’s hopes are becoming a reality. In 2016, the Chinese Yue Opera Lovers website was launched. Currently, 180 full-fledged Yue opera interest clubs have been set up in and outside China. By organizing learning and exchange activities, these interest clubs have helped Yue opera reach more young audiences and cultivate many folk opera talents, introducing Yue opera to places around the country and even the world.

Snacks in Shengzhou

Shengzhou is famous for its local snacks. Handmade snacks in Shengzhou have become part of the local culture and reflect the local people's living environment. Xiaolongbao, or steamed bun, is the most famous example.

As a specialty of Shengzhou, steamed buns are famous across the country. According to the Shengxian County Annals, steamed buns have a history of nearly 100 years. The steamed bun making technique is an intangible culture heritage item in Shengzhou.

Lyu Suqin is a second-generation inheritor of steamed bun making techniques, and showcases the craft at a restaurant in the city. Lyu has been working in this field for more than 10 years.

"I learned the technique from my grandfather, and now the technique has been passed on through three generations," said Lyu. "The restaurant can provide 500 steamers of steamed buns a day. A lot of people from Hangzhou and Ningbo come specially to the restaurant for the steamed buns. Knowing that they like the food very much, I feel a sense of satisfaction," Lyu said.

Developing a quick freeze industrial chain, and seeking industrialized and standardized development of the chain is a natural choice for further promoting Shengzhou snacks.

Taste of Shengzhou Frozen Food Co., Ltd is the first company in Shengzhou to engage in production of steamed buns. According to an executive at the company, the company uses fresh ingredients to make steamed buns, all of which are handmade, in order to ensure the products’ authenticity. "Our products have been sold to places in both the north and south of the country and about 200,000 steamed buns are sold daily," said the executive.

