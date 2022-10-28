Home>>
Scenery of heart-shaped island in E China's Zhejiang
(People's Daily App) 14:30, October 28, 2022
The spectacular scenery of a heart-shaped island in the Qiandao Lake, Chun'an County, East China's Zhejiang Province on Tuesday captured on video.
(Produced by Xu Xiang)
