Interview: China's win-win cooperation, opening-up key to business appeal -- Turkish business leader

Xinhua) 15:53, November 03, 2022

ISTANBUL, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's resolute, mutually-beneficial opening up is "precisely" what business people worldwide expect and pursue, a Turkish business leader has said.

China is an exemplary player in international cooperation, Demir Sarman, head of the Federation of Food and Drink Industry Associations of Türkiye, told Xinhua in an interview prior to the upcoming China International Import Expo (CIIE).

The federation, an umbrella organization of Türkiye's food and beverage industry, is participating in the CIIE for the first time and will be in Shanghai with ten companies from the sector.

Sarman said the participating companies are all geared up to display their new releases and products for their potential buyers in the "energetic Chinese market."

"The expo is an excellent opportunity ... It is a well-planned and well-constructed platform in every context. We should definitely take part in the expo as both the seller and the buyer," Sarman said.

"We want to support the Chinese people and consumers by offering all kinds of food and drinks they want to experience or whatever they need for a healthy diet. We want to work with them and be there for them," Sarman said.

The Turkish business leader believes that the expo has significantly cut time and enhanced financial efficiency.

"We know that we can carry out a series of trips, visits and meetings that would typically take months, in a much more compressed environment, in a very effective and efficient manner," he said.

Talking about how much the purchasing power of the Chinese people has increased, he praised China's economic achievements in the last decade, hailing its efforts to narrow the income gap.

Now, that economic achievement has translated into unprecedented trade potential that could benefit the people of both countries and beyond, the Turkish business leader said.

"We appreciate China's determination to opening up," Sarman noted. "It (China) is an ocean for us. We know excellent options exist there, and we will do great business."

Sarman attributed China's business appeal to the country's development of relations with partners in other parts of the world, along with its win-win spirit.

It has been proven throughout history that one-way gain is never sustainable, and China has proved that countries could benefit each other with a win-win approach, a requirement of today's world, he said.

