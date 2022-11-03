Home>>
Poster: CIIE in numbers
(Xinhua) 11:14, November 03, 2022
Representatives from a total of 145 countries, regions and international organizations will participate in the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE), which will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10. Take a look at the numbers about the world's first import-themed national-level expo.
