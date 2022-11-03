Home>>
Fifth CIIE to be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10
(Xinhua) 09:04, November 03, 2022
A passenger writes down her wishes to the upcoming fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) by the G1375 train in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 2, 2022. The fifth CIIE will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
Stewardesses promote the upcoming fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) to passengers boarding the G1724 train in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 2, 2022. The fifth CIIE will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
Passengers and train stewards pose for pictures to cheer for the upcoming fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) inside the G1724 train in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 2, 2022. The fifth CIIE will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Preparations for 5th CIIE enter final stage
- Interview: CIIE serves as bridge to Chinese market for Silver Fern Farms: CEO
- Malaysian exhibitors eye greater market access through CIIE
- Interview: China's import expo of vital importance to global economy -- U.S. scholar
- Interview: CIIE platform extremely valuable for New Zealand exporters -- trade commissioner
- More participants expected at this year's CIIE exhibition
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.