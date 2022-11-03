Fifth CIIE to be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10

Xinhua) 09:04, November 03, 2022

A passenger writes down her wishes to the upcoming fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) by the G1375 train in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 2, 2022. The fifth CIIE will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Stewardesses promote the upcoming fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) to passengers boarding the G1724 train in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 2, 2022. The fifth CIIE will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Passengers and train stewards pose for pictures to cheer for the upcoming fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) inside the G1724 train in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 2, 2022. The fifth CIIE will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

