Preparations for 5th CIIE enter final stage

Xinhua) 08:23, November 03, 2022

This photo taken on Nov. 2, 2022 shows the south square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the upcoming fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai.

The fifth CIIE will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. Representatives from a total of 145 countries, regions and international organizations will participate in the upcoming fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, the organizer said on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

This photo taken on Nov. 2, 2022 shows gaming capsules of U.S. company Qualcomm to be displayed in the upcoming fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai.

Technicians of Japanese company Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. debug their equipment to be displayed in the upcoming fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 2, 2022.

This photo taken on Nov. 2, 2022 shows vehicles of German automaker Mercedes-Benz to be displayed in the upcoming fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai.

This photo taken on Nov. 2, 2022 shows a Hummer EV SUV of General Motors Co. (GM) to be displayed in the upcoming fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai.

This photo taken on Nov. 2, 2022 shows a medical device of German company Siemens to be displayed in the upcoming fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai.

Workers set up the exhibition booth of Intel Corporation in preparation for the upcoming fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 2, 2022.

Workers set up the exhibition booth of Goodfarmer Group in preparation for the upcoming fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 2, 2022.

This photo taken on Nov. 2, 2022 shows a medical device of General Electric Company (GE) to be displayed in the upcoming fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai.

This photo taken on Nov. 2, 2022 shows the west entrance of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the upcoming fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai.

This photo taken on Nov. 2, 2022 shows the south square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the upcoming fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai. Preparations for the CIIE, which will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10, have entered the final stage. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

This photo taken on Nov. 2, 2022 shows an exhibit embodying the Japan's chemical company Asahi Kasei's concept of the future automotive interiors in the main venue for the upcoming fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. Preparations for the CIIE, which will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10, have entered the final stage. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Staff members debug VR device at an exhibition booth for the upcoming fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 2, 2022. Preparations for the CIIE, which will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10, have entered the final stage. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

This photo taken on Nov. 2, 2022 shows the exhibition booth of Thyssenkrupp AG, a German steel producer company, in the main venue of the upcoming fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. Preparations for the CIIE, which will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10, have entered the final stage. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

