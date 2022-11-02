5th CIIE attracts 145 countries, regions, int'l organizations
An exhibition area is pictured at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the upcoming fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 31, 2022. The fifth CIIE will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
SHANGHAI, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Representatives from a total of 145 countries, regions and international organizations will participate in the upcoming fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, the organizer said on Tuesday.
Sun Chenghai, deputy director of the CIIE Bureau, said at a press conference that 284 industry-leading enterprises, including some of the world's top 500 companies, will participate in this year's expo.
New exhibiting zones will open this year featuring the crop seeds industry and artificial intelligence industry, while hundreds of new consumer, agricultural, technological and service products will debut at the fifth CIIE.
The World Openness Report 2022 will be released at the Hongqiao International Economic Forum, a sideline event of the CIIE. This year's forum will hold over 20 sub-forums, according to Sun.
The fifth CIIE will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. As the world's first import-themed national-level expo, it has been held in the eastern Chinese metropolis annually since 2018.
