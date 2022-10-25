1st batch of eight exhibits for CIIE arrives in Shanghai
This photo taken on Oct. 24, 2022 shows a truck loaded with the first batch of exhibits arriving at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai. The first batch of eight exhibits from seven exhibitors arrived at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the upcoming fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE), on Monday. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
