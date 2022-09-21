Media registration opens for 5th China International Import Expo

BEIJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Media registration for the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) will begin on Wednesday, announced the organizers.

Registration will be open until Oct. 10, and media personnel can register online through the CIIE website or its app.

For the prevention and control of COVID-19, the fair mainly invites Chinese mainland journalists, mainland-stationed journalists of foreign media, and mainland-stationed journalists from media in Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan.

The CIIE is the world's first dedicated import exhibition and will take place in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10.

