90 pct of China import expo exhibition area booked
(Xinhua) 09:09, August 09, 2022
SHANGHAI, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- Ninety percent of the planned enterprise exhibition area has been booked for the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE).
The figure was released on Monday at a pre-exhibition supply and demand matchmaking meeting for the fifth CIIE technology and equipment exhibition area.
The fifth CIIE will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. Over 270 Fortune 500 companies and industry-leading enterprises have confirmed their participation in the event.
The technology and equipment exhibition area will introduce an artificial intelligence area this year.
The CIIE was first held in Shanghai in 2018 and it was the world's first import-themed national-level expo.
