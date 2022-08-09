Supply-demand matchmaking meeting held ahead of 5th CIIE in Shanghai
A robot for epidemic control purpose is displayed outside the venue of a pre-expo supply-demand matchmaking meeting for the Intelligent Industry &Information Technology Exhibition Area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Aug. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
People have a discussion while attending a pre-expo supply-demand matchmaking meeting for the Intelligent Industry &Information Technology Exhibition Area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Aug. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
An exhibitor (2nd L, front) negotiates with potential buyers while attending a pre-expo supply-demand matchmaking meeting for the Intelligent Industry &Information Technology Exhibition Area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Aug. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
Visitors look at a bulletin board showing a list of potential buyers during a pre-expo supply-demand matchmaking meeting for the Intelligent Industry &Information Technology Exhibition Area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Aug. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
