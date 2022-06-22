260 leading companies confirm participation in 5th CIIE

People visit the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

SHANGHAI, June 21 (Xinhua) -- A total of 260 Fortune 500 companies and industry-leading enterprises have confirmed their participation in the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE), the organizing committee said on Tuesday.

Preparations for the expo are progressing smoothly, and the event will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10, CIIE Bureau Deputy Director Sun Chenghai told a press conference.

The World Openness Report 2022 and the World Openness Index will be released at the Hongqiao International Economic Forum, a sideline event of the CIIE, Sun said.

