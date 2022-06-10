Preparations for 5th CIIE progressing smoothly: ministry spokesperson

BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- Preparations for the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) are making smooth progress, Shu Jueting, spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.

In terms of corporate exhibitors, more than 250 Fortune 500 companies and leading enterprises have confirmed their participation in the expo, Shu told a press conference, adding that the contracted area has exceeded 75 percent of the planned exhibition area.

The CIIE will launch an online platform for participating countries to promote their industries and trade and investment opportunities, Shu said.

The World Openness Report 2022 and the World Openness Index will be released at the Hongqiao International Economic Forum, a sideline event of the CIIE, the spokesperson said.

The fifth CIIE will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10.

