Philippines' CIIE performance shows growing trade relations with China: department

Xinhua) 09:21, November 26, 2021

MANILA, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Philippines has grossed 597.34 million U.S. dollars worth of on-site export sales in the fourth Chinese International Import Expo (CIIE), showing "the continuously growing trade relationship between the Philippines and China," the Philippines' Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said on Thursday.

This year's results increased by 29.3 percent from last year, the DTI said, adding that China stands as the leading export trade partner of the Philippines, representing approximately 27 percent of the country's total exports.

The Philippines is grateful to have the opportunity to showcase outstanding Filipino food products in the international market and is looking forward to expanding this relationship in other industries, said DTI Undersecretary for Trade Promotions Group Abdulgani Macatoman.

"The Philippines is a great sourcing destination for food products because of its diverse agricultural landscapes and rich gastronomy. Especially with this pandemic, the demand for healthy products is high," said Pauline Suaco-Juan, executive director of the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions of the Philippines.

