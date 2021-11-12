In pics: Getting a taste of the world at CIIE

People's Daily Online) 10:11, November 12, 2021

Visitors taste French grape wine at the Food and Agricultural Products pavilion for the 4th China International Import Expo, Nov. 9, 2021. (People’s Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

Food and drinks, including French grape wine, American meat products and sliced Spanish ham, were some of the delicious delights that exhibitors at the Food and Agricultural Products pavilion for the 4th China International Import Expo offered to visitors, buyers and media representatives in Shanghai.

The Food and Agricultural Products exhibition area accommodated the largest number of exhibitors, attracting more than 1,000 companies from nearly 100 countries, including 30 food companies, global top agricultural enterprises and leading food companies.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)