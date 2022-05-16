5th CIIE to build on previous successes in attracting worldwide exhibitors

16:54, May 16, 2022

Photo taken on Nov. 9, 2021 shows a view of the south square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

With its success over the previous four years, the China International Import Expo (CIIE) has become an important platform for the world to share China’s development opportunities, and will continue to remain a magnet for global exhibitors.

So far, 70 percent of this year’s exhibition area has been booked. According to the two batches of exhibitor lists already unveiled, 182 exhibitors and eight national or regional delegations had signed up for the fifth CIIE by the end of January. Over half of the exhibitors will participate in the annual event for the fifth time.

As the world’s first import expo held at the national level, the event includes a country exhibition, business exhibition and Hongqiao Forum. Since its inception in 2018, the total exhibition area has been expanding every year, from 270,000 square meters in 2018 to 366,000 square meters in 2021. Thanks to the CIIE’s success inception, 622 projects have either received additional investments or have been newly established by foreign investors, whose combined investment volume has totaled around $30.5 billion. Over 1,500 products, technologies and services made their debut at the CIIE during the past four years. More than 280 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry-leading enterprises participated in the expo in 2021.

The CIIE has had a far-reaching influence on the world economy, bringing unprecedented opportunities particularly to underdeveloped countries. Mamani, for example, an alpaca craftsman from Peru, used to make a living by selling alpaca artworks at his roadside stall, earning less than $20 a day. Because of the CIIE, orders from China now generate a monthly income of $50,000 for him, and stable jobs for another 200 or more craftsmen just like him. “Without the orders from China, many craftsmen like me will be unemployed,” he said.

