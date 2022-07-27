Inland Chinese province hosts CIIE exhibitors to further business cooperation

Xinhua) 09:10, July 27, 2022

NANCHANG, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Over 100 exhibitors at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) attended a business cooperation activity in east China's Jiangxi Province from Saturday to Tuesday.

Co-organized by the Jiangxi provincial government and the Ministry of Commerce, the event launched activities to promote exchanges and cooperation in investment, trade and personnel between the guests and the province. A forum on the development of the digital economy was also held.

Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said he hopes the CIIE event in Jiangxi will help the province open up further and serve as a channel for communication and cooperation.

The fifth CIIE will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10, with a total of 260 Fortune 500 companies and industry-leading enterprises confirming their participation.

