Pre-expo supply-demand matchmaking meeting of CIIE held in Shanghai
A staff member (3rd L, front) speaks to a purchasing agent during a pre-expo supply-demand matchmaking meeting for the Food and Agricultural Products and Medical Equipment and Healthcare Products exhibition areas of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Aug. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
A guest tastes fruits during a pre-expo supply-demand matchmaking meeting for the Food and Agricultural Products and Medical Equipment and Healthcare Products exhibition areas of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Aug. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
A staff member (3rd R, front) introduces products to visitors during a pre-expo supply-demand matchmaking meeting for the Food and Agricultural Products and Medical Equipment and Healthcare Products exhibition areas of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Aug. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
A staff member (R) introduces products to a visitor during a pre-expo supply-demand matchmaking meeting for the Food and Agricultural Products and Medical Equipment and Healthcare Products exhibition areas of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Aug. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
A French chef makes food while livestreaming during a pre-expo supply-demand matchmaking meeting for the Food and Agricultural Products and Medical Equipment and Healthcare Products exhibition areas of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Aug. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
Photos
Related Stories
- CIIE a boost for China's wider opening-up, mutual benefits: experts
- Upcoming CIIE to further fuel global trade
- 90 pct of China import expo exhibition area booked
- Supply-demand matchmaking meeting held ahead of 5th CIIE in Shanghai
- Preparations for fifth CIIE in full swing
- 85 pct of China import expo exhibition area booked
- Inland Chinese province hosts CIIE exhibitors to further business cooperation
- Preparations for 5th CIIE in steady progress
- 260 leading companies confirm participation in 5th CIIE
- Preparations for 5th CIIE progressing smoothly: ministry spokesperson
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.