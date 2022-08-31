Pre-expo supply-demand matchmaking meeting of CIIE held in Shanghai

A staff member (3rd L, front) speaks to a purchasing agent during a pre-expo supply-demand matchmaking meeting for the Food and Agricultural Products and Medical Equipment and Healthcare Products exhibition areas of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Aug. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A guest tastes fruits during a pre-expo supply-demand matchmaking meeting for the Food and Agricultural Products and Medical Equipment and Healthcare Products exhibition areas of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Aug. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A staff member (3rd R, front) introduces products to visitors during a pre-expo supply-demand matchmaking meeting for the Food and Agricultural Products and Medical Equipment and Healthcare Products exhibition areas of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Aug. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A staff member (R) introduces products to a visitor during a pre-expo supply-demand matchmaking meeting for the Food and Agricultural Products and Medical Equipment and Healthcare Products exhibition areas of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Aug. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A French chef makes food while livestreaming during a pre-expo supply-demand matchmaking meeting for the Food and Agricultural Products and Medical Equipment and Healthcare Products exhibition areas of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Aug. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

