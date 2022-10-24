View of 5th CIIE venue in Shanghai

Xinhua) 16:20, October 24, 2022

The south square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the upcoming fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE), is pictured in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 24, 2022. The CIIE, the world's first dedicated import exhibition, will take place in Shanghai on Nov. 5-10. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

