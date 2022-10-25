Shanghai gears up for upcoming fifth CIIE

Ecns.cn) 13:54, October 25, 2022

Photo shows China International Import Expo (CIIE) themed flower decorations at the south square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the CIIE, in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 24, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Mengze)

Themed "Stimulation of Opening-up Impetus and Sharing of Cooperation Opportunities" , the fifth CIIE is scheduled to be held from Nov. 5 to 10.

