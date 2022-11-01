For Cambodia, 5th CIIE is unique opportunity to explore Chinese market

Xinhua) 14:21, November 01, 2022

PHNOM PENH, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- The fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE), scheduled from Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai, is an opportunity for companies in Cambodia to explore the Chinese market, according to a Cambodian official and exhibitors.

Ministry of Commerce's Undersecretary of State Penn Sovicheat said Cambodia attends the international trade event every year because of the opportunity to display products and services to Chinese consumers and other foreign buyers and exhibitors.

"It's quite important for us to showcase our products, our characteristics, our business-like community to the Chinese partners, and also an opportunity for foreign companies to strengthen relationships with local Chinese partners too," he told Xinhua in a recent interview.

The expo also reflects China's unwavering commitment to promoting global trade and opening the Chinese market larger to the globe.

"It is a win-win situation, and all participants will benefit from it," Sovicheat said.

He said the Southeast Asian nation would send companies to join the large-scale international trade event, displaying their potential products to Chinese and international consumers.

Sovicheat said the expo could boost trade and investment volumes between Cambodia and China.

Rain Yin, representative of national flag carrier Cambodia Angkor Air (CAAir) at the Shanghai Office, said CAAir would make its debut at the expo.

"The China International Import Expo is one of the most influential events in China and even in the world," she wrote in an email to Xinhua. "CAAir strongly supports and actively participates in this expo."

She added that the airline currently operates numerous domestic and international routes, mainly to Southeast Asian countries, as well as China and Japan.

Song Saran, president of the Cambodia Rice Federation, said the fifth CIIE would inject fresh impetus into global trade, illustrating China's wider opening-up to the world.

"It clearly reflects China's firm commitment to free trade, and undoubtedly, the expo will help boost trade and investment relations between China and the rest of the world," Song told Xinhua.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)