Fifth CIIE to be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10

Workers set up an exhibition booth at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the upcoming fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 31, 2022. The fifth CIIE will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

