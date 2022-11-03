Xi to address 5th CIIE opening ceremony via video, speech to be broadcast live

Xinhua) 10:40, November 03, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a speech via video at the opening ceremony of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum on Friday in Shanghai.

The speech by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be broadcast live by China Media Group and relayed simultaneously on major news websites and new media platforms.

