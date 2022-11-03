Home>>
Xi to address 5th CIIE opening ceremony via video, speech to be broadcast live
(Xinhua) 10:40, November 03, 2022
BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a speech via video at the opening ceremony of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum on Friday in Shanghai.
The speech by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be broadcast live by China Media Group and relayed simultaneously on major news websites and new media platforms.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: CIIE contributes to global trade, world's economic prosperity, says Iran's top saffron producer
- Fifth CIIE to be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10
- Preparations for 5th CIIE enter final stage
- Interview: CIIE serves as bridge to Chinese market for Silver Fern Farms: CEO
- Malaysian exhibitors eye greater market access through CIIE
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.