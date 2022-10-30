Profile: Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of CPV Central Committee

Xinhua) 00:45, October 30, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee (CPVCC) Nguyen Phu Trong will pay an official visit to China starting from Oct. 30 at the invitation of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president.

Trong, born in 1944 in Dong Hoi Commune, Dong Anh District, Hanoi, is a professor who holds a doctorate degree in politics.

From 1967 to 1996, Trong worked as vice head and head of the Party building department of the "Communist Review" magazine and as a member, deputy editor-in-chief and editor-in-chief of the magazine's editing board.

He served as deputy secretary of the Hanoi Municipal Party Committee between August 1996 and February 1998.

From February 1998 to January 2000, Trong was in charge of the ideological, cultural, scientific and educational work of the CPV.

Trong then worked as secretary of the Hanoi Municipal Party Committee from January 2000 to June 2006.

Between March 1998 and August 2006, as deputy chairman and chairman of the CPVCC Central Theoretical Council, Trong was in charge of the CPV's theoretical work.

He acted as chairman of the National Assembly from June 2006 to July 2011.

Between January 2011 and January 2016, Trong served as general secretary of the 11th CPVCC and secretary of the Central Military Commission.

He then became general secretary of the 12th CPVCC and secretary of the Central Military Commission from January 2016 to October 2018.

Trong served as general secretary of the CPVCC, state president and secretary of the Central Military Commission between October 2018 and April 2021.

Since April 2021, he has been working as general secretary of the 13th CPVCC and secretary of the Central Military Commission.

Trong was a member of the 7th to 13th CPVCC, a member of the Political Bureau of the 8th to 13th CPVCC, and a deputy to the 11th to 15th National Assembly of Vietnam.

Trong visited China in 1992, 1997, 2001, 2003 and 2007. After assuming office as general secretary of the CPVCC in 2011, he visited China in October 2011, April 2015 and January 2017.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Du Mingming)