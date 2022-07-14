China, Vietnam hold meeting on bilateral cooperation

Xinhua) 09:29, July 14, 2022

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh co-chair the 14th meeting of the China-Vietnam Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

NANNING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- The 14th meeting of the China-Vietnam Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation took place Wednesday in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Both sides agreed to work towards building a community with a shared future with strategic significance.

The meeting was co-chaired by Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh.

Wang said that China and Vietnam have significant domestic political agendas this year. It is necessary to strengthen coordination and make joint efforts toward building a community with a shared future with strategic significance.

He put forward five pieces of advice for strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides should promote the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries to a new level, Wang said.

He said they should deepen the exchange of experience in governing the country and strengthen legislative bodies and party exchanges.

Wang said that the two sides should give full play to their geographical proximity and complementary industrial advantages and promote the upgrading of economic cooperation and trade exchange between the two countries.

He said the two sides should strengthen cooperation on climate change, green development, photovoltaic and clean energy.

The two sides should improve people-to-people exchanges, Wang added.

Pham Binh Minh said ties with China are the top priority of Vietnam's foreign policy, and friendship with China is Vietnam's strategic choice.

He said that Vietnam is willing to work with China to increase high-level exchanges, consolidate strategic mutual trust, and promote cooperation in various fields to demonstrate the strategic significance of their bilateral relations.

