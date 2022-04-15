New container liner route links east China, Vietnam

Xinhua) 16:44, April 15, 2022

NANJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- A new container liner route linking Taicang Port in east China's Jiangsu Province and Vietnam was launched on Friday, according to the port's administrative committee.

Two ships, with respective capacities of 1,100 TEUs and 1,400 TEUs, will be put into use on the new route, which operates on a weekly basis and runs to the port city of Hai Phong and Ho Chi Minh City.

The new route will help boost the development of China's "dual circulation," the Belt and Road Initiative and the high-quality integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region, according to the administrative committee.

Taicang Port currently operates four container liner routes to Southeast Asia, providing convenient logistics services for trade enterprises in Suzhou, a national high- and new-tech industrial base in the province and other cities along the Yangtze River.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)