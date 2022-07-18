China, Vietnam agree to strengthen inter-party exchanges

BEIJING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- Chen Xi, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), held talks with Truong Thi Mai, head of the Organization Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), via video link on Monday.

Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the CPC Central Committee's Organization Department, said China is ready to work with Vietnam to give full play to the special advantages of inter-party exchanges, push for more fruitful exchanges and cooperation between the two parties in such areas as organization and cadres, and take concrete actions to expand the connotation of China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Truong Thi Mai, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPV Central Committee, said Vietnam is willing to strengthen inter-party exchanges with China and push forward bilateral relations and the socialist cause of both sides. She wished the 20th CPC National Congress a complete success.

