Vietnam's communist party chief to visit China

Xinhua) 10:35, October 25, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong will pay an official visit to China from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2 at the invitation of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president.

Hu Zhaoming, spokesperson for the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the announcement on Tuesday.

