Shenzhen's foreign trade of goods up 3.9 pct in Jan.-Sept.

Xinhua) 15:40, October 29, 2022

SHENZHEN, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- The south China metropolis of Shenzhen saw its foreign trade of goods grow 3.9 percent year on year to 2.61 trillion yuan (about 364 billion U.S. dollars) during the first three quarters of 2022, local customs authorities said.

In September alone, Shenzhen's exports and imports of goods jumped by 27.2 percent year on year to 419.45 billion yuan, the highest in a month since April 2013, said Shenzhen customs.

From January to September, Shenzhen saw double-digit growth in the trade of goods with the United States, the European Union, the Republic of Korea, India, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

In that period, Shenzhen's private enterprises saw imports and exports increase 4.5 percent year on year to 1.6 trillion yuan, accounting for 61.5 percent of the metropolis's total.

Exports of mechanical and electrical products expanded by 9 percent to account for 77.2 percent of Shenzhen's total exports, and exports of labor-intensive products rose by 23.1 percent from a year ago.

