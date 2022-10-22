Home>>
By the numbers: 10 years of China's economic development and international cooperation
(People's Daily) 09:39, October 22, 2022
China has seen a historic rise in its economic strength in the past decade, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the opening session of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on Oct.16, 2022.
The Chinese economy has sustained rapid growth and cemented its global status as a major growth contributor. Its economic development has translated into a steady increase in resident income, improving people's livelihoods notably over the past decade.
