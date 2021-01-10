China strengthens int'l exchanges and tripartite cooperation: white paper

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- China is an active advocate and practitioner of the global development partnership, and has held dialogues and exchanges with international institutions and bilateral donors to explore and conduct tripartite cooperation with an open and pragmatic attitude, said a white paper released Sunday.

This has thus injected new impetus into international cooperation, said the white paper issued by the State Council Information Office, titled "China's International Development Cooperation in the New Era."

Elaborating on China's position on exchanges and tripartite cooperation, the white paper said the country is open to exchanges and tripartite cooperation in the field of international development, and will, as a developing country, seek such cooperation with various parties to extend international development cooperation and enhance its capacity in this field.

Based on the principle of openness and inclusiveness, the country has advanced communication and exchanges with countries and organizations and carried out pragmatic and tripartite cooperation, according to the white paper.