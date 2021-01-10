Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jan 10, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China strengthens int'l exchanges and tripartite cooperation: white paper

(Xinhua)    10:39, January 10, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- China is an active advocate and practitioner of the global development partnership, and has held dialogues and exchanges with international institutions and bilateral donors to explore and conduct tripartite cooperation with an open and pragmatic attitude, said a white paper released Sunday.

This has thus injected new impetus into international cooperation, said the white paper issued by the State Council Information Office, titled "China's International Development Cooperation in the New Era."

Elaborating on China's position on exchanges and tripartite cooperation, the white paper said the country is open to exchanges and tripartite cooperation in the field of international development, and will, as a developing country, seek such cooperation with various parties to extend international development cooperation and enhance its capacity in this field.

Based on the principle of openness and inclusiveness, the country has advanced communication and exchanges with countries and organizations and carried out pragmatic and tripartite cooperation, according to the white paper.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York