China supports developing countries' endogenous growth: white paper

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- China aims to help developing countries enhance their capacity for independent development and has increased targeted assistance for this purpose through human resources development and technical cooperation, according to a white paper issued Sunday by the State Council Information Office.

China has helped other developing economies improve their capacity for governance, planning and economic development, as well as train technical professionals and capable personnel in governance, said the white paper titled "China's International Development Cooperation in the New Era."