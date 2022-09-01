Giant pandas celebrate third birthday in Zoo Berlin

Xinhua) 11:18, September 01, 2022

Giant panda Meng Yuan is seen at Berlin Zoo in Berlin, capital of Germany, Aug. 31, 2022. A pair of giant pandas celebrated their third birthday in Zoo Berlin on Wednesday. They are the first white-and-black bears ever born in the country. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Giant panda Meng Yuan enjoys a "birthday cake" at Berlin Zoo in Berlin, capital of Germany, Aug. 31, 2022. A pair of giant pandas celebrated their third birthday in Zoo Berlin on Wednesday. They are the first white-and-black bears ever born in the country. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Giant panda Meng Xiang is seen at Berlin Zoo in Berlin, capital of Germany, Aug. 31, 2022. A pair of giant pandas celebrated their third birthday in Zoo Berlin on Wednesday. They are the first white-and-black bears ever born in the country. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Giant panda twins Meng Xiang (bottom) and Meng Yuan are seen at Berlin Zoo in Berlin, capital of Germany, Aug. 31, 2022. A pair of giant pandas celebrated their third birthday in Zoo Berlin on Wednesday. They are the first white-and-black bears ever born in the country. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Visitors watch giant panda Meng Yuan at Berlin Zoo in Berlin, capital of Germany, Aug. 31, 2022. A pair of giant pandas celebrated their third birthday in Zoo Berlin on Wednesday. They are the first white-and-black bears ever born in the country. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Visitors watch giant panda Meng Xiang at Berlin Zoo in Berlin, capital of Germany, Aug. 31, 2022. A pair of giant pandas celebrated their third birthday in Zoo Berlin on Wednesday. They are the first white-and-black bears ever born in the country. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Giant panda twins Meng Xiang and Meng Yuan (L) are seen at Berlin Zoo in Berlin, capital of Germany, Aug. 31, 2022. A pair of giant pandas celebrated their third birthday in Zoo Berlin on Wednesday. They are the first white-and-black bears ever born in the country. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Giant panda Meng Yuan is seen beside the "birthday cake" at Berlin Zoo in Berlin, capital of Germany, Aug. 31, 2022. A pair of giant pandas celebrated their third birthday in Zoo Berlin on Wednesday. They are the first white-and-black bears ever born in the country. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

