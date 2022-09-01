Giant pandas celebrate third birthday in Zoo Berlin
Giant panda Meng Yuan is seen at Berlin Zoo in Berlin, capital of Germany, Aug. 31, 2022. A pair of giant pandas celebrated their third birthday in Zoo Berlin on Wednesday. They are the first white-and-black bears ever born in the country. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Giant panda Meng Yuan enjoys a "birthday cake" at Berlin Zoo in Berlin, capital of Germany, Aug. 31, 2022. A pair of giant pandas celebrated their third birthday in Zoo Berlin on Wednesday. They are the first white-and-black bears ever born in the country. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Giant panda Meng Yuan enjoys a "birthday cake" at Berlin Zoo in Berlin, capital of Germany, Aug. 31, 2022. A pair of giant pandas celebrated their third birthday in Zoo Berlin on Wednesday. They are the first white-and-black bears ever born in the country. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Giant panda Meng Yuan is seen at Berlin Zoo in Berlin, capital of Germany, Aug. 31, 2022. A pair of giant pandas celebrated their third birthday in Zoo Berlin on Wednesday. They are the first white-and-black bears ever born in the country. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Giant panda Meng Xiang is seen at Berlin Zoo in Berlin, capital of Germany, Aug. 31, 2022. A pair of giant pandas celebrated their third birthday in Zoo Berlin on Wednesday. They are the first white-and-black bears ever born in the country. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Giant panda twins Meng Xiang (bottom) and Meng Yuan are seen at Berlin Zoo in Berlin, capital of Germany, Aug. 31, 2022. A pair of giant pandas celebrated their third birthday in Zoo Berlin on Wednesday. They are the first white-and-black bears ever born in the country. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Visitors watch giant panda Meng Yuan at Berlin Zoo in Berlin, capital of Germany, Aug. 31, 2022. A pair of giant pandas celebrated their third birthday in Zoo Berlin on Wednesday. They are the first white-and-black bears ever born in the country. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Giant panda Meng Xiang enjoys a "birthday cake" at Berlin Zoo in Berlin, capital of Germany, Aug. 31, 2022. A pair of giant pandas celebrated their third birthday in Zoo Berlin on Wednesday. They are the first white-and-black bears ever born in the country. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Giant panda Meng Xiang enjoys a "birthday cake" at Berlin Zoo in Berlin, capital of Germany, Aug. 31, 2022. A pair of giant pandas celebrated their third birthday in Zoo Berlin on Wednesday. They are the first white-and-black bears ever born in the country. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Giant panda Meng Xiang enjoys a "birthday cake" at Berlin Zoo in Berlin, capital of Germany, Aug. 31, 2022. A pair of giant pandas celebrated their third birthday in Zoo Berlin on Wednesday. They are the first white-and-black bears ever born in the country. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Visitors watch giant panda Meng Xiang at Berlin Zoo in Berlin, capital of Germany, Aug. 31, 2022. A pair of giant pandas celebrated their third birthday in Zoo Berlin on Wednesday. They are the first white-and-black bears ever born in the country. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Giant panda Meng Yuan is seen at Berlin Zoo in Berlin, capital of Germany, Aug. 31, 2022. A pair of giant pandas celebrated their third birthday in Zoo Berlin on Wednesday. They are the first white-and-black bears ever born in the country. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Giant panda twins Meng Xiang and Meng Yuan (L) are seen at Berlin Zoo in Berlin, capital of Germany, Aug. 31, 2022. A pair of giant pandas celebrated their third birthday in Zoo Berlin on Wednesday. They are the first white-and-black bears ever born in the country. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Giant panda Meng Yuan is seen beside the "birthday cake" at Berlin Zoo in Berlin, capital of Germany, Aug. 31, 2022. A pair of giant pandas celebrated their third birthday in Zoo Berlin on Wednesday. They are the first white-and-black bears ever born in the country. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Giant panda Meng Xiang enjoys a "birthday cake" at Berlin Zoo in Berlin, capital of Germany, Aug. 31, 2022. A pair of giant pandas celebrated their third birthday in Zoo Berlin on Wednesday. They are the first white-and-black bears ever born in the country. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Giant panda Meng Xiang is seen at Berlin Zoo in Berlin, capital of Germany, Aug. 31, 2022. A pair of giant pandas celebrated their third birthday in Zoo Berlin on Wednesday. They are the first white-and-black bears ever born in the country. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Giant panda Meng Xiang is seen at Berlin Zoo in Berlin, capital of Germany, Aug. 31, 2022. A pair of giant pandas celebrated their third birthday in Zoo Berlin on Wednesday. They are the first white-and-black bears ever born in the country. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Giant panda Meng Yuan is seen at Berlin Zoo in Berlin, capital of Germany, Aug. 31, 2022. A pair of giant pandas celebrated their third birthday in Zoo Berlin on Wednesday. They are the first white-and-black bears ever born in the country. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Photos
Related Stories
- Measures taken to help giant pandas cool off in SW China's Sichuan
- Birthdays of two giant pandas celebrated at Moscow Zoo
- Giant panda cubs make group appearance in SW China's Sichuan
- Pandas enjoy themselves in snow in China’s Sichuan
- Giant pandas welcome 5th birthday
- Pic story: feeder of giant pandas in Beijing
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.