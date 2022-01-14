Home>>
Pandas enjoy themselves in snow in China’s Sichuan
(Ecns.cn) 13:27, January 14, 2022
Two pandas play with each other in snow in Wenchuan County of China’s Sichuan Province, January 13, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Xianlin)
The County in northwestern Sichuan, where the Shenshuping Base of China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda is located, was covered by snow on Thursday.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.