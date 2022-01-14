Pandas enjoy themselves in snow in China’s Sichuan

Ecns.cn) 13:27, January 14, 2022

Two pandas play with each other in snow in Wenchuan County of China’s Sichuan Province, January 13, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Xianlin)

The County in northwestern Sichuan, where the Shenshuping Base of China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda is located, was covered by snow on Thursday.

