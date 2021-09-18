Giant panda twins make public debut in Chongqing

Ecns.cn) 09:56, September 18, 2021

Giant panda twins make their public debut at Chongqing Zoo in southwest China's Chongqing, Sept. 17, 2021. The zoo held an event on Thursday to invite the public to solicit names for the 100-day-old twin cubs. The twin male cubs were born to giant panda Mangzai, who gave birth to twins for the first time in 2019, on June 10 this year. Both cubs are in good condition now. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chao)

