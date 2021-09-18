Home>>
Giant panda twins make public debut in Chongqing
(Ecns.cn) 09:56, September 18, 2021
Giant panda twins make their public debut at Chongqing Zoo in southwest China's Chongqing, Sept. 17, 2021. The zoo held an event on Thursday to invite the public to solicit names for the 100-day-old twin cubs. The twin male cubs were born to giant panda Mangzai, who gave birth to twins for the first time in 2019, on June 10 this year. Both cubs are in good condition now. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chao)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Bumper harvest presents a magnificent scene of terraced rice paddies in SW China's Luzhou city
- In pics: life of Siberian tigers in NE China's breeding center
- Explore wonderland created by an alpine lake cluster in SW China's Yunnan
- In pics: Museums across China unveil creative and culturally-inspired mooncakes
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.