Giant panda cubs make group appearance in SW China's Sichuan

Ecns.cn) 11:18, January 25, 2022

Photo taken on Jan. 24, 2022 shows staff members holding giant panda cubs at the Shenshuping base of China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

A total of 20 giant panda cubs born in 2021 made a group appearance at the Shenshuping base of China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda, southwest China's Sichuan Province, to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)