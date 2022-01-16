Pandas enjoy themselves in snow in China’s Sichuan
Two pandas play with each other in snow in Wenchuan County of China’s Sichuan Province, January 13, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Xianlin)
The County in northwestern Sichuan, where the Shenshuping Base of China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda is located, was covered by snow on Thursday.
A panda enjoys playing with snow in Wenchuan County of China's Sichuan Province, January 13, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Xianlin)
Two pandas play with each other in snow in Wenchuan County of China’s Sichuan Province, January 13, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Xianlin)
Pandas have fun in the snow world in Wenchuan County of China’s Sichuan Province, January 13, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Xianlin)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.