Pandas enjoy themselves in snow in China’s Sichuan

Ecns.cn) 15:04, January 16, 2022

Two pandas play with each other in snow in Wenchuan County of China’s Sichuan Province, January 13, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Xianlin)

The County in northwestern Sichuan, where the Shenshuping Base of China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda is located, was covered by snow on Thursday.

A panda enjoys playing with snow in Wenchuan County of China's Sichuan Province, January 13, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Xianlin)

Two pandas play with each other in snow in Wenchuan County of China’s Sichuan Province, January 13, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Xianlin)

Pandas have fun in the snow world in Wenchuan County of China’s Sichuan Province, January 13, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Xianlin)

