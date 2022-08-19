Measures taken to help giant pandas cool off in SW China's Sichuan

Xinhua) 09:29, August 19, 2022

Male giant panda Qing Qing enjoys icy birthday cakes at the Dujiangyan base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in Dujiangyan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Giant pandas play at the Dujiangyan base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in Dujiangyan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

A giant panda cools off with a pool of water at the Dujiangyan base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in Dujiangyan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Male giant panda Qing Qing lies by icy birthday cakes at the Dujiangyan base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in Dujiangyan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Giant pandas cool off with a pool of water at the Dujiangyan base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in Dujiangyan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

